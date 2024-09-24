Aristeia Capital L.L.C. Buys Shares of 30,473 Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Aristeia Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AY. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 499.4% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. 40.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AY shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AY stock opened at $22.02 on Tuesday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $23.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $328.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.07 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 386.96%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

