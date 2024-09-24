Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) Holdings Reduced by Aristeia Capital L.L.C.

Aristeia Capital L.L.C. decreased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,932,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476,245 shares during the quarter. Carnival Co. & comprises 4.2% of Aristeia Capital L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. owned 0.06% of Carnival Co. & worth $188,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUK. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 595.8% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 56.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

NYSE:CUK opened at $17.27 on Tuesday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $17.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 2.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.69.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CUK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 3.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS.

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.