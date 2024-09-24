Aristeia Capital L.L.C. Sells 502,300 Shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA)

Aristeia Capital L.L.C. trimmed its position in shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Free Report) by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502,300 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital L.L.C.’s holdings in Liberty Live Group were worth $10,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Liberty Live Group by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Liberty Live Group by 1,481.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 136,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 127,460 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Liberty Live Group by 27.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Liberty Live Group by 28.4% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 7,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Live Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 46,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the period. 25.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Live Group Stock Performance

Shares of LLYVA stock opened at $42.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.50 and its 200 day moving average is $38.15. Liberty Live Group has a 12 month low of $29.48 and a 12 month high of $43.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Liberty Live Group ( NASDAQ:LLYVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 10,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $738,811.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 10,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $738,811.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 19,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total value of $1,512,733.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Liberty Live Group

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

