Aristeia Capital L.L.C. Has $84.59 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Aristeia Capital L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,549,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Liberty Broadband comprises about 1.9% of Aristeia Capital L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. owned approximately 1.08% of Liberty Broadband worth $84,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth $17,239,000. Mango Investments LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth about $3,181,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,570,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 11,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 5,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LBRDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Liberty Broadband from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $106.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Shares of LBRDA stock opened at $59.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.78 and a 200-day moving average of $55.70. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $47.17 and a 12-month high of $95.08.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($1.76). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 81.86%. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

