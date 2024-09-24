Aristeia Capital L.L.C. Takes $1.17 Million Position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Aristeia Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 66,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. owned 0.08% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VSCO. Bayberry Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $11,919,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1,218.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 618,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,924,000 after buying an additional 571,295 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 511,573 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,986,000. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VSCO opened at $26.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.44 and a 200 day moving average of $19.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 2.13. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52 week low of $13.62 and a 52 week high of $30.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

