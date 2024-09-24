Aristeia Capital L.L.C. Invests $5.02 Million in GP-Act III Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPATU)

Aristeia Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in GP-Act III Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPATU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,015,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GP-Act III Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of GP-Act III Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of GP-Act III Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,737,000. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new stake in GP-Act III Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in GP-Act III Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $11,890,000.

GP-Act III Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of GPATU stock opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.07. GP-Act III Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $10.10.

About GP-Act III Acquisition

GP-Act III Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as GP Investments Acquisition Corp. II and changed its name to GP-Act III Acquisition Corp.

