Torno Capital LLC Takes Position in Kindly MD, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDLY)

Torno Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kindly MD, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDLY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Separately, Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kindly MD during the second quarter valued at $30,000.

Kindly MD Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KDLY opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.66. Kindly MD, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $4.20.

Kindly MD Company Profile

Kindly MD ( NASDAQ:KDLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter.

KindlyMD Inc is a patient-first healthcare and healthcare data company uniquely integrating traditional primary care and pain management strategies with integrated behavioral and alternative therapies, including the recommendation of medical cannabis in patient treatment plans in compliance with a legalized state medical cannabis regulatory scheme.

