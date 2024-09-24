4,000 Shares in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Acquired by Torno Capital LLC

Torno Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDOT. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot during the second quarter worth $152,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 100,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Green Dot by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 525,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,965,000 after buying an additional 104,829 shares during the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GDOT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Green Dot from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Green Dot Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE GDOT opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. Green Dot Co. has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $14.10. The firm has a market cap of $665.13 million, a P/E ratio of -26.60 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.72.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $407.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.87 million. Green Dot had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a positive return on equity of 4.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

