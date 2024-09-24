General Electric to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:GE)

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.
General Electric has a dividend payout ratio of 21.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect General Electric to earn $5.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.9%.
General Electric Trading Up 0.7 %
NYSE GE opened at $188.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $206.56 billion, a PE ratio of 61.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.18. General Electric has a one year low of $84.42 and a one year high of $189.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $169.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.43.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.36.
About General Electric
General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.
