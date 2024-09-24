Saga (SAGA) Price Hits $2.25

Saga (SAGA) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 24th. Saga has a market cap of $230.63 million and $87.43 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Saga token can now be bought for approximately $2.25 or 0.00003543 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Saga has traded 26.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Saga alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000070 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $170.92 or 0.00269177 BTC.

Saga Token Profile

Saga’s genesis date was March 31st, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,034,318,237 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,526,156 tokens. The official website for Saga is www.saga.xyz. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__.

Buying and Selling Saga

According to CryptoCompare, “Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Saga has a current supply of 1,034,265,185 with 102,506,792 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 2.28869981 USD and is down -12.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $117,513,750.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saga directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Saga should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Saga using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Saga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Saga and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.