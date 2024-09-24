Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.

Isabella Bank Stock Performance

ISBA opened at $20.40 on Tuesday. Isabella Bank has a 12-month low of $17.55 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.49 million, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of -0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.89.

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $25.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.00 million. Isabella Bank had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 7.50%. On average, analysts anticipate that Isabella Bank will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Isabella Bank from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Isabella Bank Company Profile

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

