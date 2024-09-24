Beldex Price Reaches $0.0545 on Top Exchanges (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0545 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a market capitalization of $363.87 million and $13.08 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,640.17 or 0.04157874 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00043534 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00008246 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00014312 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00010934 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007221 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002660 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,927,544,128 coins and its circulating supply is 6,679,844,128 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

