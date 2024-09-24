Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.59 Per Share

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.5943 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.
Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ:FITBI opened at $26.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.70. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.11 and a 52-week high of $26.25.
About Fifth Third Bancorp
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fifth Third Bancorp
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Intel’s Spin-Off Strategy: A Bargain Hiding in Plain Sight?
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Workday’s Next-Gen AI Integration: Perfect Time to Buy the Dip?
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Seize the Growth: Twilio’s AI Innovations Are Driving Huge Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.