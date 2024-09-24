Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $32.92 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 429,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,448 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.39% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value worth $32,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VONV. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the first quarter valued at $67,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value stock opened at $83.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a twelve month low of $62.92 and a twelve month high of $83.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.29 and its 200 day moving average is $78.10.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Profile

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.