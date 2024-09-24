Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Makes New $33.62 Million Investment in Tema American Reshoring ETF (NYSEARCA:RSHO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Tema American Reshoring ETF (NYSEARCA:RSHO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 984,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,617,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 1.86% of Tema American Reshoring ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Tema American Reshoring ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA RSHO opened at $37.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.86 million, a P/E ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.23. Tema American Reshoring ETF has a 12-month low of $25.90 and a 12-month high of $39.28.

Tema American Reshoring ETF Company Profile

The Tema American Reshoring ETF (RSHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund actively manages a narrow portfolio of US stocks that are anticipated to benefit from deglobalization. The funds adviser combines a top-down and bottom-up approach to selecting and weighting fund holdings.

