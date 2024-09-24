Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 383,320 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 920,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383,320 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.39% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $34,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 103,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Valley Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,849,000. Clear Rock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $503,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,451,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,232,000 after acquiring an additional 504,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,995,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,164,000 after acquiring an additional 323,995 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPEM opened at $39.44 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $32.06 and a 52 week high of $39.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

