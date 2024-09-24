Sei Investments Co. Sells 51,488 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,576,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,488 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.55% of Americold Realty Trust worth $40,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2,727.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $28.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.98 and its 200 day moving average is $26.33. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.87 and a 1 year high of $31.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.54). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $660.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -75.21%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.91.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

