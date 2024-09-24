Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 652,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,884 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.35% of Regency Centers worth $40,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 18.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 312,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,904,000 after purchasing an additional 49,188 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 375,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,189,000 after purchasing an additional 101,260 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in Regency Centers by 493.7% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 25,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 20,840 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Regency Centers by 10.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,048,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,995,000 after purchasing an additional 873,062 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 116,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after purchasing an additional 14,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Regency Centers

In related news, VP Michael R. Herman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $69,570.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,010 shares in the company, valued at $905,105.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Regency Centers news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 307,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,503,930. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Herman sold 1,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $69,570.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,105.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $72.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.21. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $56.29 and a 1 year high of $75.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.74.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $357.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.56 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 5.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Evercore ISI cut Regency Centers from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.10.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

