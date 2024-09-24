SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 667,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,181 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.43% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $30,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

GLDM opened at $52.05 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $35.99 and a 1 year high of $52.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.03.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

