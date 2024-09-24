Sei Investments Co. Has $30.01 Million Stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,099,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,810 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.08% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF worth $30,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IDLV. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 21,705.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. CAP Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $406,000.

Get Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IDLV opened at $30.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $440.51 million, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.31. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $25.24 and a 12-month high of $30.79.

About Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (IDLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of about 200 stocks showing low price volatility pulled from the S&P Developed ex-US and South Korea LargeMidCap BMI Index. IDLV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.