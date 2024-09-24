Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,402 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,817 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $40,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,478,000 after purchasing an additional 20,775 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Equifax by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on EFX. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $255.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Equifax to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Equifax from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. BNP Paribas raised Equifax from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Equifax from $277.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equifax news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.85, for a total transaction of $845,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,118.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $299.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of 66.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $288.79 and a 200-day moving average of $259.46. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $159.95 and a one year high of $309.63.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 10.67%. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

