Sei Investments Co. Sells 4,938 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,938 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.19% of FactSet Research Systems worth $29,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Norges Bank bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,977,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on FDS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $464.00 to $503.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $435.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $500.00 to $407.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $446.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.98, for a total transaction of $1,226,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,281,976.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $3,714,960 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FDS stock opened at $468.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $422.47 and a 200 day moving average of $428.08. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $391.84 and a 1 year high of $488.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $562.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 23.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

