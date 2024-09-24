Sei Investments Co. Sells 126,142 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,474,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 126,142 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $41,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 43,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Albert Monaco purchased 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.38 per share, with a total value of $988,470.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,381.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Calvin O’rourke bought 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $249,678.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,680.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Albert Monaco bought 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.38 per share, with a total value of $988,470.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,381.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE WY opened at $33.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $26.73 and a 12 month high of $36.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.00 and a 200-day moving average of $31.17.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WY shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Argus raised shares of Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on WY

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.