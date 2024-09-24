Nano (XNO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.77 Million

Nano (XNO) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. Nano has a market capitalization of $123.47 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.93 or 0.00001459 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nano has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,498.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.13 or 0.00541958 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00008752 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.69 or 0.00105024 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.81 or 0.00262704 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00030079 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00036711 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.16 or 0.00077424 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Nano

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.