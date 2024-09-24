Seele-N (SEELE) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $9.64 Million

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 24th. In the last week, Seele-N has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Seele-N has a total market cap of $9.64 million and approximately $23.02 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seele-N token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Seele-N alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00008800 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001148 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00014041 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,469.12 or 0.99954405 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00008075 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00006894 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Seele-N Profile

Seele-N is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00041198 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.