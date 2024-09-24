Enjin Coin Trading 14.7% Higher This Week (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. One Enjin Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000247 BTC on major exchanges. Enjin Coin has a total market capitalization of $271.50 million and approximately $10.20 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Enjin Coin

Enjin Coin was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,836,972,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,729,274,226 tokens. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Enjin Coin is enjin.io/blog. The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Enjin Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin Coin (ENJ), initially an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, has migrated to Substrate to enhance its ecosystem with better scalability, interoperability, and customizability. This move bolsters ENJ’s role in providing real value and ownership of in-game items and assets, supporting the Enjin platform’s aim to revolutionize the gaming industry with blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enjin Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enjin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

