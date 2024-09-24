Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Stake Raised by Aristeia Capital L.L.C.

Aristeia Capital L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,839 shares during the quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C.’s holdings in Coty were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COTY. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Coty by 9.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coty by 3.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 65,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 0.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 792,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 2.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 92,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

COTY opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.37. Coty Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.07). Coty had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Coty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Coty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.85.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

