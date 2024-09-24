7,583 Shares in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Acquired by Aristeia Capital L.L.C.

Aristeia Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 7,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $331,091,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 303.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,777,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,143,000 after buying an additional 3,591,903 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 13,811,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,383,000 after buying an additional 2,249,353 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,622,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,930,000 after buying an additional 1,766,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter worth about $135,987,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho raised Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.13.

Vertiv Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE VRT opened at $96.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.38, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.65 and its 200-day moving average is $85.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $34.60 and a one year high of $109.27.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is presently 9.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,254.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

