Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 56.74% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taboola.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.56.

Taboola.com Price Performance

TBLA stock opened at $3.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Taboola.com has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The stock has a market cap of $927.44 million, a PE ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.75.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. Taboola.com had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taboola.com will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Taboola.com news, Director Lynda M. Clarizio sold 29,606 shares of Taboola.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total transaction of $106,877.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 176,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,930.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 22.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Taboola.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Taboola.com in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Taboola.com during the second quarter worth $102,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Taboola.com by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 30,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 15,401 shares in the last quarter. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

