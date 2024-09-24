Clearfield’s (CLFD) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CLFD. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Clearfield from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Clearfield to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on Clearfield from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clearfield has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

CLFD stock opened at $38.76 on Tuesday. Clearfield has a 1-year low of $22.91 and a 1-year high of $44.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.97. The company has a current ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.67 million, a PE ratio of -155.04 and a beta of 1.34.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $48.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.13 million. Clearfield had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clearfield will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Walter Louis Jones, Jr. purchased 1,324 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.77 per share, with a total value of $50,007.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,923.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Clearfield by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Clearfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Clearfield by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 27,754 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 11,137 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Clearfield during the fourth quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 11,684 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

