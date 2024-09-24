Mogo’s (MOGO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 417.24% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of Mogo stock opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $28.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.58. Mogo has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $2.25.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $12.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 million. Mogo had a negative net margin of 24.68% and a negative return on equity of 17.25%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mogo will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mogo Inc operates as a digital finance company in Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's digital solutions help build wealth and achieve financial freedom. It provides MogoTrade, a stock trading app; Moka; and MogoMoney that provides online personal loans. The company also offers digital loans and mortgages; and operates a digital payments platform that powers next-generation card programs for both global corporations and fintech companies in Europe and Canada.

