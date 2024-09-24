Jamf’s (JAMF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jamf in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Jamf from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.38.

Jamf stock opened at $18.70 on Tuesday. Jamf has a 12 month low of $14.68 and a 12 month high of $21.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $153.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.66 million. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 14.95%. Jamf’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jamf will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Jamf news, insider Linh Lam sold 5,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $99,970.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Linh Lam sold 5,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $99,970.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,582,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Beth Tschida sold 1,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $31,816.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 333,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,258,917.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JAMF. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Jamf by 116.9% in the fourth quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 705,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,732,000 after purchasing an additional 380,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Jamf by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,407,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,923,000 after buying an additional 129,489 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Jamf by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,871,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,158,000 after buying an additional 462,257 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Jamf by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 450,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,142,000 after buying an additional 6,298 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Jamf by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,636,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,554,000 after acquiring an additional 265,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

