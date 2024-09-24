Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.25 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 65.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.19.

Shares of Uranium Energy stock opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. Uranium Energy has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $8.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.33 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.47.

In other news, EVP Scott Melbye bought 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $39,710.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 988,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,969.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Uranium Energy news, EVP Scott Melbye bought 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $39,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 988,031 shares in the company, valued at $4,129,969.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amir Adnani purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,242,326 shares in the company, valued at $17,393,536.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEC. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 897.7% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the period. 62.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

