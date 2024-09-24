Sei Investments Co. Sells 81,615 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 81,615 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.45% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $36,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ASND opened at $146.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 0.63. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $85.29 and a twelve month high of $161.00.

ASND has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $264.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $175.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

