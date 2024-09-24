Sei Investments Co. Buys 11,771 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,771 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $35,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RHP. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 27,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 11,384 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 20,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 10,015 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 79,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after purchasing an additional 9,174 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 203.2% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 378.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 16,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

RHP stock opened at $110.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.66. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.86 and a twelve month high of $122.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.10%.

In related news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $96,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,843.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $96,588.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,148 shares in the company, valued at $337,843.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Colin V. Reed bought 8,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.78 per share, with a total value of $789,769.06. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 827,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,885,571.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RHP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.14.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

