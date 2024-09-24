Sei Investments Co. Increases Holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,250,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195,882 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $35,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Callan Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 12.1% during the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 40,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $121,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,150,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 314,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 16,634 shares during the period. Finally, Foresight Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Foresight Global Investors Inc. now owns 434,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after acquiring an additional 71,027 shares during the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of MUFG stock opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.36. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $11.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $22.61 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 7.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

