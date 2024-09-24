Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 59.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,749 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 197,867 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $34,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $342.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $288.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.11.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total transaction of $428,967.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,721.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,557,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total value of $428,967.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,721.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,193 shares of company stock worth $1,403,593 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.8 %

McDonald’s stock opened at $299.06 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.72. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $243.53 and a 52-week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.