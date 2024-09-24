Sei Investments Co. Grows Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,264 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in SAP were worth $33,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SAP by 113.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 8,003 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SAP during the first quarter valued at about $237,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in SAP by 9.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. raised its holdings in SAP by 18.9% in the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 48,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,536,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares in the last quarter.

Get SAP alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on SAP from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SAP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.00.

SAP Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SAP stock opened at $230.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $271.75 billion, a PE ratio of 49.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $213.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.96. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $126.75 and a 1 year high of $230.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.