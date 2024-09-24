Sei Investments Co. Sells 381,090 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 684,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381,090 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Trip.com Group worth $32,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 1,188.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 322.1% during the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Trip.com Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $49.09 on Tuesday. Trip.com Group Limited has a one year low of $31.55 and a one year high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.84.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 28.78%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

