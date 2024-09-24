Sei Investments Co. Has $34.83 Million Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 222,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,807 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $34,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the second quarter worth $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VLO opened at $135.18 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $119.88 and a twelve month high of $184.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.14 and its 200 day moving average is $155.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.40.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $34.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.97 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.20%.

VLO has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $149.00 to $131.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.07.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

