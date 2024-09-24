Sei Investments Co. Buys 132,533 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 21.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 748,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,533 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $33,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,945,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,971 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 89.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 22,928 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the first quarter worth approximately $5,546,000. Crestline Management LP increased its position in Dynatrace by 385.3% during the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 208,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,379,000 after buying an additional 165,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in Dynatrace by 640.8% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 182,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,469,000 after buying an additional 157,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $52.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 100.02, a PEG ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.80 and a 200-day moving average of $46.57. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.42 and a 12 month high of $61.41.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $399.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $2,575,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,505,230.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 11,022 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total transaction of $547,903.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,810,185.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $2,575,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 650,587 shares in the company, valued at $33,505,230.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,426 shares of company stock worth $3,804,069 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.70.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

