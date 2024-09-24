Sei Investments Co. Boosts Holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 314,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 16,559 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.44% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $35,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTSI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,194,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $592,395,000 after acquiring an additional 465,759 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,250,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,198,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1,533.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,234,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 7,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTSI has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $107.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 8.18. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.58 and a 52-week high of $118.76.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.42 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 6,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.38, for a total value of $701,042.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,983.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 21,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $2,298,712.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,053,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 6,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.38, for a total transaction of $701,042.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,983.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 659,861 shares of company stock worth $69,961,783 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.