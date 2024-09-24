Sei Investments Co. Has $41.16 Million Stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,704,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,817,431 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $41,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCCS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 128.4% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 68.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 352.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CCCS stock opened at $10.95 on Tuesday. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $13.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $232.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, CAO Rodney Christo sold 4,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $42,772.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, CAO Rodney Christo sold 4,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $42,772.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director International L.P. Advent sold 24,973,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $282,203,883.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,529,747.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,268,070 shares of company stock valued at $285,265,043. Company insiders own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCCS. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

