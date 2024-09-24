Aristeia Capital L.L.C. Purchases New Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Aristeia Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LW. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 31.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Lamb Weston by 1.2% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Lamb Weston from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Lamb Weston from $96.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.30.

Lamb Weston Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of LW stock opened at $64.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.75. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.99 and a fifty-two week high of $111.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 44.06%. Research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.43 per share, with a total value of $554,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 173,377 shares in the company, valued at $9,610,287.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lamb Weston

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.