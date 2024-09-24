Aristeia Capital L.L.C. Invests $619,000 in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Aristeia Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,740 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALRM. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the first quarter worth $30,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alarm.com during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 293.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 1,476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 42.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $56.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.90. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.70 and a 1-year high of $77.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.14. The company has a current ratio of 9.25, a quick ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. Alarm.com had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $233.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Alarm.com’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alarm.com in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Alarm.com from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $445,998.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 9,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $585,711.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,540,391. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $445,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alarm.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

