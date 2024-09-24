Aristeia Capital L.L.C. Buys New Shares in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Aristeia Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 41.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 232.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.83.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $44.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.23 and a 12-month high of $87.87.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The company had revenue of $740.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

