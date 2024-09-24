Aristeia Capital L.L.C. Takes Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2024

Aristeia Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACMFree Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,505 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in AECOM in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,109,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in AECOM by 22.6% in the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,561,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,215,000 after buying an additional 472,944 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in AECOM by 451.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 481,769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,617,000 after buying an additional 394,481 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in AECOM by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,628,924 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,573,000 after buying an additional 258,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,752,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,464,000 after acquiring an additional 235,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price (up previously from $107.00) on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on AECOM from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

View Our Latest Report on ACM

AECOM Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $101.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. AECOM has a one year low of $74.40 and a one year high of $102.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,133.06, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17.

AECOM (NYSE:ACMGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. AECOM had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AECOM will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -977.78%.

AECOM Profile

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.