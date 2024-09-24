Aristeia Capital L.L.C. Takes Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Aristeia Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,505 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in AECOM in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,109,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in AECOM by 22.6% in the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,561,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,215,000 after buying an additional 472,944 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in AECOM by 451.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 481,769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,617,000 after buying an additional 394,481 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in AECOM by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,628,924 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,573,000 after buying an additional 258,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,752,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,464,000 after acquiring an additional 235,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

ACM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price (up previously from $107.00) on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on AECOM from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $101.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. AECOM has a one year low of $74.40 and a one year high of $102.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,133.06, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. AECOM had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AECOM will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -977.78%.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

