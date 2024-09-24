JPMorgan European Growth & Income (JEGI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.20 on November 1st

JPMorgan European Growth & Income (LON:JEGI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

JPMorgan European Growth & Income Trading Up 1.0 %

JEGI opened at GBX 102.97 ($1.37) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.49, a current ratio of 17.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34. JPMorgan European Growth & Income has a twelve month low of GBX 84.80 ($1.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 110.50 ($1.47). The stock has a market capitalization of £440.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 600.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 103.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 104.43.

Get JPMorgan European Growth & Income alerts:

About JPMorgan European Growth & Income

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

JPMorgan European Growth & Income plc – Ordinary Shares is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets in Europe. The fund primarily invests its portfolio in the financial sector.

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan European Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan European Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.