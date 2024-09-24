Invitation Homes Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:INVH)

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 13th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, October 18th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.

Invitation Homes has raised its dividend by an average of 30.1% annually over the last three years. Invitation Homes has a dividend payout ratio of 143.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Invitation Homes to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.3%.

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $36.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Invitation Homes has a 52-week low of $28.49 and a 52-week high of $37.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.25. The firm has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $653.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.70 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 4.68%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INVH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.10.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

