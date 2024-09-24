Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Raises Dividend to $1.35 Per Share

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 1.35 per share on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30.
Philip Morris International has increased its dividend by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 17 years. Philip Morris International has a payout ratio of 76.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Philip Morris International to earn $7.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.2%.
Philip Morris International Price Performance
Philip Morris International stock opened at $121.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.97. The firm has a market cap of $188.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.55. Philip Morris International has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $128.22.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Philip Morris International news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,877,305.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $2,260,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.05.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Philip Morris International
About Philip Morris International
Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Philip Morris International
- What does consumer price index measure?
- 4 Reasons GlobalFoundries Could Be a Big Winner After Recent Lows
- What is a SEC Filing?
- The Average 401k Balance by Age Explained
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Uranium Stocks To Gain as Microsoft Goes Nuclear to Power AI
Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.